Meghan Markle 'Archetypes' greater 'war' than Oprah interview

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are seemingly ready to drop bombshells on the Queen.

The Duchess of Sussex, who took a swipe at the family during the first episode of Archetypes, has allegedly waged a '12-week war' with the UK relatives.

Speaking to The Daily Beast, expert Duncan Larcombe shared: "This was the opening salvo in Meghan's 12-week war."

"It has the potential to be even more damaging than the Oprah interview because it is Meghan, in her own words, on her own show, doing exactly what she wants, and the fact is she took the first opportunity to plunge the knife in."

Meanwhile, royal author Omid Scobie reveals the royals are worried as to what Meghan is going to spill next.

"I’m told Buckingham Palace aides were most definitely not keeping calm, nor carrying on after the show’s premiere on Tuesday, worried about what else might be shared over the next 12 weeks.

"Once silenced by the establishment, it’s clear that Meghan finally has her voice back.

"A voice that will be very familiar to those who followed her before Harry. This time, however, she’s brought an entire movement alongside it."