The Idea of You: Anne Hathaway to cast in movie adaptation of Harry Styles-inspired fan fiction

Anne Hathaway will play a leading role in the movie adaptation of a popular fan-fiction book inspired by the former One Direction member Harry Styles, The Idea of You.
According to Deadline, the movie is based on Robinne Lee’s debut novel of the same name, which will be aired on Prime Video while the production will begin in October.
In the movie, the Princess Diaries star will play Sophie, a 40-year-old woman who falls for 24-year-old Hayes Campbell, the lead singer of the world’s hottest boy band August Moon as per outlet.
Reportedly, Hayes’ character is inspired by Styles, however, the author pointed out that the focus of the story should be on Sophie’s journey.
“It was supposed to be a story about a woman approaching 40 and reclaiming her sexuality and rediscovering herself,” she added.
Meanwhile, the movie will be directed by Michael Showalter and scripted by Jennifer Westfeldt.
Insight into Amber Heard's ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ movie release delay announced
Kylie Jenner barely acknowledged the TikTok influencer's existence at the event
Prince William and Kate Middleton's decision to move to Windsor will be very positive for their children, experts
Britney Spears feels new song 'Hold Me Closer' is going to put her back on the map
Academy CEO talks of ‘reiterating’ Oscars slap incident near year during celebrations
Meghan Markle recalled her son Archie's nursery catching fire on her podcast