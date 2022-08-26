Prince William and Kate’s children will use THIS surname at their new school

Prince William and Kate Middleton's children are set to start their new school, Lambrook School in Berkshire in September as the royal family has decided to make Windsor their base, Kensington Palace announced on Monday.

The latest move by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has been driven by their wish to offer normal life to their children, away from the hustle and bustle of Kensington Palace.

Ahead of their new journey, Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, seven, who are known as the most famous children around the world, will start in Year 5 and Year 3 respectively at the Berkshire-based prep school.

It has been revealed that they will be not referred to by their royal titles at the new school. The royal siblings will be known simply as George Cambridge and Charlotte Cambridge, in a nod to their parents' titles.

George's name is George Alexander Louis, while his official title is His Royal Highness Prince George of Cambridge.

Similarly, Charlotte's full name is Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, and her official title is Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte of Cambridge. But at school, the siblings will be known by their surname, Cambridge.

The same will happen to their younger brother Prince Louis, when he joins them in September.