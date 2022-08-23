Prince Harry visits genocide memorial in Rwanda amid surprise tour

Prince Harry visited Kigali Genocide Memorial on Saturday during an unannounced trip to Rwanda.
The Duke of Sussex lauded the people of Rwanda and their ‘incredible show of unity and resilience’ as he remembered the victims of the 1994 mass genocide.
Prince Harry’s visit came just weeks after his father Prince Charles visited the site along with his wife Camilla.
Meghan Markle’s friend Omid Scobie also shared Harry’s touching words he wrote in the visitor book during his time at the site.
“I am profoundly moved by what I have witnessed. What an incredible show of unity and resilience we now see,” he said.
“Thank you for showing us all the way to healing and forgiveness. You are setting an example across the world,” he added.
