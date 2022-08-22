Will there be more episodes of Netflix's 'Chesapeake Shores'?

Chesapeake Shores begins the countdown to the final episode, and fans are awaiting the big drop.
This story is based on the novels of the same name by New York Times bestselling author Sherryl Woods.
The rumoured release date for more episodes has fans on edge and according to reports, it can be expected to release sometime on the 4th of September, 2022.
In a sneak peek of what "memories are made of" fans see Abby’s reaction to the second date proposed by the real estate mogul Evan.
She is even seen turning to her own sisters for advice when it is her turn to plan a big day, after being 'swept off' her feat, on a cruise boat for the first in Chesapeake Shores.
