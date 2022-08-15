Megan Thee Stallion responds to Dwayne The Rock Johnson’s ‘pet’ comment

Megan Thee Stallion recently reacted to Dwayne The Rock Johnson’s comment over wanting to be her “pet” earlier this month.



Speaking with SiriumXM’s The Morning Mash Up, the Body hit-maker was asked how she felt when The Rock mentioned her name as the “one celebrity he’s like to pet for”, reported via Huffington Post.

The singer-songwriter remarked, “I mean, that’s kind of legendary. Like, I’m kind of epic.”

“I used to watch wrestling all the time,” she revealed

The rapper added, “Being from Houston and watching The Rock and how famous he is, how much of a mega-star he is and he wanna be my pet? Like, period. Like, we made it. We might be a little famous.”

For the unversed, Johnson shared a clip of his movie promotion DC League of Super-Pets on Instagram on August 7, which also featured Kevin Hart. Both the actors were questioned which celebrity they would hypothetically want to be a pet to.

The Jumanji star immediately answered, “Megan Thee Stallion” whereas Hart on the other hand replied, “Denzel Washington”.

Watch here:



