Pete Davidson's 'girlfriend' and Snoop Dogg team up to launch new product

By Web Desk
August 15, 2022
Snoop Dogg on Saturday shared a picture with Martha Stewart after the lifestyle guru became the face of a viral meme suggesting she is dating Pete Davidson after the SNL comedian's split from Kim Kardashian.

Taking to Instagram, the US rapper shared a picture with Martha to promote a wine that they launched together.

Shortly after the news of Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's break-up surfaced, a meme suggesting the SNL comedian is dating Martha Stewart started doing the rounds on social media.

The lifestyle guru reacted to the meme in a latest interview.

"Pete Davidson is like the son I never had," Martha told the Daily Mail while laughing off the question regarding the meme.

The 81-year-old said, "He is a charming boy who is finding his way. I've invited him to come on my podcast and I look forward to hearing what he has to say."

Pete started dating Kim Kardashian after the reality TV star divorced rapper Kanye West.