Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz seemingly add to Victoria Beckham's worries with new steamy snaps

David Beckham and Victoria's eldest son Brooklyn posted a set of moody black and white shots of him and his new wife Nicola Peltz amid family feud rumours on Sunday.



Nicola and Brooklyn stunned in the photoshoot after the actress recently addressed claims that she and her mother-in-law weren't seeing eye-to-eye.



Brooklyn's darling looked effortlessly stunning in a dogtooth bodice and matching tailored trousers with the same print.

In one of the snaps she stood with one leg up on the edge of her balcony as she gazed at the camera. The 27-year-old recently shared a cryptic message about "people who make you feel bad".

The post came after months of alleged bitterness between Nicola Peltz and Victoria Beckham, with sources claiming that they "can't stand each other and don't talk".