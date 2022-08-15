 
Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz seemingly add to Victoria Beckham's worries with new steamy snaps

Brooklyn posts a set of moody black and white shots of him and his new wife Nicola Peltz amid family feud rumours

By Web Desk
August 15, 2022
David Beckham and Victoria's eldest son Brooklyn posted a set of moody black and white shots of him and his new wife Nicola Peltz amid family feud rumours on Sunday.

Nicola and Brooklyn stunned in the photoshoot after the actress  recently addressed claims that she and her mother-in-law weren't seeing eye-to-eye.

Brooklyn's darling looked effortlessly stunning  in a dogtooth bodice and matching tailored trousers with the same print. 

In one of the snaps she stood with one leg up on the edge of her balcony as she gazed at the camera. The 27-year-old recently shared a cryptic message about "people who make you feel bad".

The post came after months of alleged bitterness between  Nicola Peltz  and Victoria Beckham, with sources claiming that they "can't stand each other and don't talk".