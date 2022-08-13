BTS Jungkook channels his inner vampire with a Twilight twist: Pic

BTS Jungkook has just teased his upcoming pictorial Me, Myself, and Jungkook through a picture that has set social media on fire.
BTS fans began making edits and memes of Jungkook's vampire-like image. Among the vampire, Jungkook threads were edits of Jungkook in the Twilight universe's 'New Moon' era.
Fans also edited Jungkook and BTS into classic Twilight movie scenes and posters, and urged fans to go 'Team Jungkook,' as compared to 'Team Edward' or 'Team Jacob'.
The twilight saga's official Twitter account even reacted to Jungkook’s edited teaser photo with the New Moon movie backdrop and offered a comic response that read, "And when this actually becomes real, THEN WHAT?"
BTS goes onto break another record in the history of YouTube with their massive win
'The Fall Guy' will hit the theatres on March 1, 2024
Queen put on blast for perpetuating ‘inequality’ with her monarchial rule in England
Actress Anne Heche remained on life support after tragic car accident
Kim Kardashian gave fans an inside look at her multi-million-dollar-worthy SKKN by Kim offices
The memorable picture features Jennifer Garner, with her sisters Melissa and Susannah, enjoying boat trip