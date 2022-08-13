BTS Jungkook channels his inner vampire with a Twilight twist: Pic

BTS Jungkook has just teased his upcoming pictorial Me, Myself, and Jungkook through a picture that has set social media on fire.

BTS fans began making edits and memes of Jungkook's vampire-like image. Among the vampire, Jungkook threads were edits of Jungkook in the Twilight universe's 'New Moon' era.

Fans also edited Jungkook and BTS into classic Twilight movie scenes and posters, and urged fans to go 'Team Jungkook,' as compared to 'Team Edward' or 'Team Jacob'.

The twilight saga's official Twitter account even reacted to Jungkook’s edited teaser photo with the New Moon movie backdrop and offered a comic response that read, "And when this actually becomes real, THEN WHAT?"

Check it out Below:



