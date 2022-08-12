Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s wedding sparked havoc for Troian Bellisario

US actress Troian Bellisario has disclosed that Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in 2018 had sparked havoc for her as she was expecting her first baby.



Bellisario and her husband, Patrick J. Adams, who is the co-star of Meghan in the Suits, attended the wedding of the Duchess and Prince Harry at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in 2018.

In an interview recently, the Pretty Little Liars actress said she suffered from ‘extreme anxiety’ ahead of Meghan and Harry's wedding.

The actress also revealed the reason of her ‘extreme anxiety’, saying she attempted to hide her pregnancy as she struggled to find an appropriate outfit for the royal event.

The International Business Times quoted the actress as saying, “It was a nightmare. I called her right before I was about to walk out the door, and I was like, 'Annabelle, this is not a full hat.'"

Later, Bellisario's stylist helped her and she donned a peach-coloured long-sleeve gown with a white birdcage veil fascinator to conceal her pregnancy.

Troian Bellisario and Adams welcomed their first baby Aurora in October 2018.