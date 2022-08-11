Netflix’s 'Do Revenge' release, date, cast, trailer and more

In the grand tradition of Heathers, Jawbreaker, Mean Girls, and Jennifer’s Body, comes Netflix’s Do Revenge a dark comedy about two high-school girls teaming up to get revenge on those who did them wrong.

“The Revengers” on set due to their respective statuses as “teen royalty” being viral TV stars.



They were so perfect that we legit moved the production, because if we waited for Maya after Stranger Things.

The movie comes from Someone Great director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.







Cast List:

Austin Abrams (Euphoria)

Alisha Boe (13 Reasons Why)

Rish Shah (Ms. Marvel)

Talia Ryder (West Side Story)

Ava Capri (Love, Victor),

Jonathan Daviss (Outer Banks)

Maia Reficco (Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin)

Paris Berelc (Tall Girl)

Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones)





Watch the trailer below:







