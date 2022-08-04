Who will be in Punjab cabinet?

LAHORE: The ruling coalition in Punjab has finalised the names for the provincial cabinet, giving major ministries to the same PTI leaders who had these portfolios during Usman Buzdar’s tenure.
Chief Minister Pervez Elahi, who took oath on July 27 on the Supreme Court orders, has had several meetings with PTI Chairman Imran Khan and other senior party leaders to give a final shape to the cabinet.
Advocate Ahmad Awais will be appointed as advocate general.
Musarrat Cheema and Dr Arsalan Khan will be inducted as special assistants to the chief minister and will be given the portfolios of information and IT respectively.
|Name
|Portfolio
|Party
|Dr Yasmin Rashid
|Health
|PTI
|Mian Aslam Iqbal
|Housing and Industries
|PTI
|Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed
|Local Bodies
|PTI
|Murad Raas
|Schools/Education
|PTI
|Ali Afzal Sahi
|Communication
|PTI
|Muhammad Latif Nazar
|Mines and Minerals
|PTI
| Muhammad Basharat Raja
|Parliamentary Affairs, Prosecution and Cooperative
|PTI
|Nawabzada Mansoor Ahmed Khan
|PTI
| Muhammad Mohsin Leghari
|Finance
|PTI
|Shahab-Ud-Din Khan
|Social Welfare
|PTI
|Sardar Husnain Bahadar Dreshak
|Food and Livestock
|PTI
|Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi
|Labour
|PTI
|Malik Taimoor
|Sports
|Muhammad Muneeb Sultan Cheema
|Transport
|PTI
|Ali Abbas Shah
|Forest and Wildlife
|PTI
|Muhammad Hashim Dogar
|Home Department
|PTI
|Sardar Muhammad Asif Nakai
|Excise
|PTI
|Raja Yasir Humayun
|Higher Education
|PTI
|Khurram Shahzad Virk
|Law
|PTI
|Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi
|Agriculture
|PTI
|Musarrat Cheema (Special Assistant)
|Information
|PTI
|Dr Arsalan Khalid (Special Assistant)
|IT
|PTI
