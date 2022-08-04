Who will be in Punjab cabinet?

PTI leaders who would be inducted in the first phase in the Punjab Cabinet.

LAHORE: The ruling coalition in Punjab has finalised the names for the provincial cabinet, giving major ministries to the same PTI leaders who had these portfolios during Usman Buzdar’s tenure.

Chief Minister Pervez Elahi, who took oath on July 27 on the Supreme Court orders, has had several meetings with PTI Chairman Imran Khan and other senior party leaders to give a final shape to the cabinet.

Advocate Ahmad Awais will be appointed as advocate general.

Musarrat Cheema and Dr Arsalan Khan will be inducted as special assistants to the chief minister and will be given the portfolios of information and IT respectively.