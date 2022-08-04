 
close
Thursday August 04, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Who will be in Punjab cabinet?

Dr Yasmin Rashid to get health ministry while Murad Raas will be given the education portfolio

By Web Desk
August 04, 2022
PTI leaders who would be inducted in the first phase in the Punjab Cabinet.
PTI leaders who would be inducted in the first phase in the Punjab Cabinet.  

LAHORE: The ruling coalition in Punjab has finalised the names for the provincial cabinet, giving major ministries to the same PTI leaders who had these portfolios during Usman Buzdar’s tenure.

Chief Minister Pervez Elahi, who took oath on July 27 on the Supreme Court orders, has had several meetings with PTI Chairman Imran Khan and other senior party leaders to give a final shape to the cabinet.

Advocate Ahmad Awais will be appointed as advocate general.

Musarrat Cheema and  Dr Arsalan Khan will be inducted as special assistants to the chief minister and will be given the portfolios of information and IT respectively.

NamePortfolioParty
Dr Yasmin RashidHealthPTI
Mian Aslam IqbalHousing and IndustriesPTI
Mian Mehmood ur RasheedLocal BodiesPTI
Murad RaasSchools/EducationPTI
Ali Afzal SahiCommunicationPTI
Muhammad Latif NazarMines and MineralsPTI
 Muhammad Basharat Raja
Parliamentary Affairs, Prosecution and CooperativePTI
Nawabzada Mansoor Ahmed Khan

PTI
 Muhammad Mohsin Leghari
FinancePTI
Shahab-Ud-Din Khan
Social WelfarePTI
Sardar Husnain Bahadar Dreshak
Food and LivestockPTI
Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi
LabourPTI
Malik Taimoor 
Sports
Muhammad Muneeb Sultan Cheema
TransportPTI
Ali Abbas Shah
Forest and WildlifePTI
Muhammad Hashim Dogar
Home DepartmentPTI
Sardar Muhammad Asif Nakai
Excise PTI
Raja Yasir Humayun
Higher EducationPTI
Khurram Shahzad Virk
LawPTI
Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi
AgriculturePTI
Musarrat Cheema (Special Assistant)InformationPTI
Dr Arsalan Khalid  (Special Assistant)ITPTI