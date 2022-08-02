BLACKPINK’s MV for ‘Ready for Love’ achieves another milestone

PUBG MOBILE on July 22 held its first in-game concert with BLACKPINK as a guest artist, music video of Ready for Love, the theme song performed by the group was also released from this platform.

BLACKPINK’s Ready for Love is most-viewed MV in the first 24 hours crossing 15.7 million views beating other collaborations such as League of Legends or BTSxMinecraft.

The music video has received appreciation from fans, in addition to achieving records in the gaming world.

The music video is also being nominated for Best Metaverse Performance at the 2022 #VMAs, days before the MV was even released.

The group collaborated with PUBG Mobile to release the video clip of their new song Ready for Love. BLACKPINK starred in music video in virtual avatars.