Ariana Grande hits back at TikTok user over ‘mean’ comment: Photo

Ariana Grande recently struck back at social media critic who suggested that she should focus more on music than on her r.e.m. beauty brand.



On Thursday, the Bang Bang hit-maker shared a video on TikTok where she could be seen trying her brand’s new Sweetener Concealer.

In few minutes, a user commented, “"plz remember you are a singer,” under a video.

However, the singer did not hold back this time and responded immediately.

“I have actually never felt more at home in my voice or like more of a singer,” she wrote.

The pop star response came two months after she revealed to her fans the reason of not working on new music while doing her make-up tutorial in May.

“The truth is, I have not begun an album. I know I hear it through the grapevine that you have a lot of theories and expectations in that department, but after 'Positions,' I was not ready to start another album yet. So, I have not begun another album.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Grande will reportedly portray Glinda in the upcoming movie adaptation of Wicked.