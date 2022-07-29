 
Friday July 29, 2022
Entertainment

Kate, Meghan didn’t follow Diana's rebellious 2nd wedding dress

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle didn’t follow through in Princess Diana’s footsteps

By Web Desk
July 29, 2022
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle didn’t follow through in Princess Diana’s footsteps of wearing a rebellious second bridal outfit.

The Princess of Wales, then 19, opted for a colourful dress for a second wedding outfit which was lesser-known.

The late princess swapped her wedding gown for a pink mini dress featuring a fitted waist and a jacket layered over the top as she headed on her honeymoon with Prince Charles on 29 July 1981.

Diana styled her short hair in classic bouncy curls as she carried a pastel-coloured clutch bag and wore a matching hat.

However, the Duchess of Cambridge went for a much more traditional white satin dress featuring an A-line skirt and a sweetheart neckline.

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex also changed out for a simpler dress gown featuring a halter neck.

