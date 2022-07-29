Kate, Meghan didn’t follow Diana's rebellious 2nd wedding dress

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle didn’t follow through in Princess Diana’s footsteps of wearing a rebellious second bridal outfit.
The Princess of Wales, then 19, opted for a colourful dress for a second wedding outfit which was lesser-known.
The late princess swapped her wedding gown for a pink mini dress featuring a fitted waist and a jacket layered over the top as she headed on her honeymoon with Prince Charles on 29 July 1981.
Diana styled her short hair in classic bouncy curls as she carried a pastel-coloured clutch bag and wore a matching hat.
However, the Duchess of Cambridge went for a much more traditional white satin dress featuring an A-line skirt and a sweetheart neckline.
Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex also changed out for a simpler dress gown featuring a halter neck.
