Famous celebrities spotted at J-Hope's 'Jack in the Box' pre-release party

J-hope hosts 'Jack in the Box' pre-release party

Fans drool over the pictures and videos of their favourite celebrities attending J-Hope's pre-release party for his album 'Jack and the Box.'

The airplane singer hosted the party on July 14, in the excitement of his upcoming album scheduled to be released on July 15.

Many well-known celebrities were invited, including the big names from the K-pop industry. Selfies of BTS members V and RM swam across social media as Tiger JK shared them, confirming their presence.

Other celebrities like Model Irene Kim, Cha Eun-woo, singer-actor Uhm Jung-Hwa, the P-NATION squad, and artists from AOMG and H1GHR MUSIC, DPR LIVE, DPR CREAM, and KID MILLI were also seen in J-Hope's Instagram stories. Jung kook was also spotted dancing on different songs as his video became viral on the internet.

The fans went crazy by looking at the pictures and videos. one of them even compared the event to the 'Met Gala.' They could spot their favourite stars having fun through social media, feeling like included in all the celebrations.