Constance Wu is back on Instagram after three-year social media detox: Photo

Constance Wu recently made first appearance on Instagram after staying “off the grid” for few years.



On Tuesday, the Crazy Rich Asians star shared her first post about her movie I Was a Simple Man after three-year hiatus from social media to focus on her mental health.

“While I was off the grid recovering, I took a little break from my acting career. But during that time, I did do a couple select small projects with people I love and trusted. I Was a Simple Man was one of those projects,” wrote the 40-year-old in the caption.

Hustlers actress mentioned that this movie was premiered at Sundance last year. However, she wasn’t on social media at that time and therefore, she could not share anything on her movie.

The actress explained that since she’s now back, she “wanted to share this beautiful film by dear friend @makotoyogi” whom she “love and admire very much”.

Concluding the note, Constance added, “Loved the cast and crew and heart of this experience. A wonderful experience and an incredible film.”

In no time, fans expressed their elation to see the actress presence and dropped lovely comments.



One said, “Glad you're back! You were missed.’

“We missed you, Constance! It's good to see you back doing things!” another chimed in.

Earlier, The Feels actress broke her silence and revealed she tried to take away her life over online backlash for her Fresh Off the Boat tweets three years ago.