Imran Khan condemns India’s treatment of imprisoned Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik

Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik (L) and PTI Chief Imran Khan. — AFP/File

LAHORE: PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday condemned the treatment being meted out to Yasin Malik – the Chief of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) – by the Indian government during his imprisonment in Tihar jail, which has forced him to go on a hunger strike.

The former premier has strongly denounced Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration, calling it "fascist" for its maltreatment of Malik.

“Strongly condemn fascist Modi govt's continuing torture of Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik in Tihar jail forcing him to go on hunger strike,” he wrote on Twitter.

Khan further expressed his concern for Malik’s life following his hunger strike and said that his life was in "extreme danger".

Khan called upon the international human rights organisations, including the United Nations Secretary-General (UNSG) and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHCHR), to take action against India and save Malik’s life.

“I call on UNSG, UNHCHR & internatonal human rights orgs to take action against India & save Yasin Malik's life,” the tweet read.

It should be noted that the 56-year-old Kashmiri leader has been on a hunger strike since Friday July 22, after his plea did not receive a response by the Indian government.

In his request, he had sought permission to physically appear for hearing in a Jammu court for the Rubaiya Sayeed abduction case. The Kashmiri freedom fighter was sentenced to life imprisonment by an Indian court on May 25.

