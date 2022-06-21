AJK president highlights Kashmir issue, unjust sentencing of Yasin Malik

MUZAFFARABAD/ ISLAMABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry will return home today after a 12-day visit to the United Kingdom, Ireland and Belgium.

During his visit, AJK president held a series of meetings with members of the European Parliament, the Irish Parliament and the British Parliament and apprised them of the worsening political and human rights situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir.

He also raised the issue of unjust sentencing of JKLF chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik by Indian court. Barrister Sultan also addressed public gatherings in London, Birmingham, Halifax, Slav, Brussels, Edinburgh and Dublin. He also met elected councilors from across the UK constituted an all-party Kashmir committee of councilors.

During his visit to the European Union and the European Parliament, he met representatives of various think tanks, including the Chairperson of the Human Rights Committee of the European Parliament, and members of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the European Parliament.

He also met the minister of Finance of Ireland. During his stay in the UK, Barrister Sultan also formed a nine-member committee of legal experts that will plead the JKLF Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik's case at international level to secure his release from Indian prison.