Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton make cheeky confession about their love life in new loved up video

Gwen Stefani and her husband Blake Shelton are such lovebirds, as they proved once again at the weekend in a sweet Instagram video.

Taking to her Stories, the Light My Fire hitmaker shared an adorable short clip of someone holding up a T-shirt printed with a quote from Gwen.

It read: "'I could hang out and make out with Blake Shelton every single day and not do anything else' – Gwen Stefani."



Blake's beaming face then popped into the frame, looking delighted by his wife's heartfelt words. The couple, who met on The Voice in 2014 when they both acted as judges on the singing show, tied the knot last year and are doting supporters of each other.

Gwen Stefani and her husband Blake Shelton also penned romantic messages to each other on their wedding anniversary earlier this month.