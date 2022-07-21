BLACKPINK to make comeback in August with new album

K-pop girl group is now at the final stage of recording its new album. They will embark on the filming of a new video within this month and release new songs in August.
Along, with their album the girl group is set embark on the largest world tour in the history of a K-pop girl group, according to YG.
In 2021, individual albums by member Rose and Lisa were as successful as the group’s first studio album. All four members are back working on their next group project.
BLACKPINK has recently extended its lead as the most-followed musical act on YouTube after 75 million subscribers.
