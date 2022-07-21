 
close
Thursday July 21, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

BLACKPINK to make comeback in August with new album

The K-pop powerhouse girl group to drop new album in August

By Web Desk
July 21, 2022
No official date for BLACKPINKs new album announced yet.
No official date for BLACKPINK's new album announced yet.

K-pop girl group is now at the final stage of recording its new album. They will embark on the filming of a new video within this month and release new songs in August.

Along, with their album the girl group is set embark on the largest world tour  in the history of  a  K-pop  girl  group, according to  YG. 


In 2021, individual albums by member Rose and Lisa were as successful as the group’s first studio album.  All four members are back working on their next group project.

BLACKPINK has recently extended its lead as the most-followed musical act on YouTube after 75 million subscribers.
 