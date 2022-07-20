Meghan Markle accused of ‘faking’ Royal Family struggles

Meghan Markle was accused of ‘faking and scripting’ her struggles to be more ‘similar’ to Princess Diana.

This accusation has been issued by Portuguese historian Lourenço Pereira Coutinho.

He blasted the Duchess for "playing the role of 21st-century princess Diana on camera."

According to Express, Coutinho was quoted saying, “A few days ago, Meghan Markle gave an interview to Oprah Winfrey, the queen of North American talk shows, who served, first of all, to complain about her husband's family.”

“The scene had all the ingredients to move public opinion: the interviewee is a commoner African American woman that presented herself as the victim of an insensitive and dysfunctional family, who personifies an institution considered anachronistic.”

“With an air of sympathy and the support of her husband, actress Meghan Markle played the role of 21st-century princess Diana on camera.”

“Like her mother-in-law, she was also bullied by the Windsors and the British press.”

“There is no better way to empathise with viewers than to suggest suffering similarities with an icon of global dimension.”