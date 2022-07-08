Devin Booker reacts to Kendall Jenner’s sunbathing photo amid split rumours

Kendall Jenner's beau Devin Booker has subtly reacted to the supermodel's sunbathing snap amid their reported breakup.

The 26-year-old shared a slideshow this week leading with a sunbathing snap, and eagle-eyed fans noticed the professional basketball player, 25, “liked” the social media post.

The fashionista returned the favour, “liking” a photo that same day of Booker playing baseball.

Several media outlets reported last Wednesday that the duo had called it quits after two years together.

The former couple began dating in 2020 but waited until February of the following year to make their romance Instagram-official.