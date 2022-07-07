Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty sentenced to in-home detention and probation

Famed rapper Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty has been sentenced to three-year probation and a year in house arrest after failing to register as a sex offender in Los Angeles.

According to local news outlets, Petty, 44, has also been ordered to pay a $55,000 fine in addition to probation and home detention confinement.

Petty pleaded guilty back in September to failing to register as a sex offender although, after multiple postponements, he has now been sentenced in L.A. on Wednesday.

“We appreciate and respect the Court’s decision granting the defense request for probation and home confinement," Petty's attorneys Michael Goldstein and Hagop Kuyumjian said in a statement.

Petty was arrested in March 2020 after he was ordered to register as a sex offender in California in November 2019.

Meanwhile, the Super Bass crooner, 39, showed support to her husband over the years. She addressed the matter on Instagram once in 2018, writing, "He was 15, she was 16 … in a relationship. But go awf, [sic] internet, y’all can’t run my life. y’all can’t even run y’all own life."