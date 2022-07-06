Prince Andrew 'cosy ties to Kazakhstan's regime' questioned with £15m deal

Prince Andrew ties with billionaire from Kazakhastan are raising concerns.

The Duke of York sold his Berkshire property to Timur Kulibayev in 2007 for £3million above the quoted price, indicating tied with dictators.

The Sun reports: "Prince Andrew's grotesque manor house was pulled to the ground in 2015, eight years after the sale, so work could begin on a new "modern" mansion.

"But despite ongoing construction work for the last seven years, the home appears to be nowhere near completion with steel beams still being erected by a handful of workers at the property.

"And last year it was reported the rebuild had been finally finished - but a visit to the site by The Sun Online showed it was anything but complete

"The Duke of York sold his and Sarah Ferguson's former six-bedroom love nest Sunninghill Park in 2007 for £15m to billionaire oligarch Timur Kulibayev, son-in-law of Kazakh dictator Nursultan Nazarbayev.

"This was despite the property being on the market for £12million.

"The deal raised eyebrows over Andrew's cosy ties to Kazakhstan's regime as Nazarbayev's government presided over a brutal totalitarian state which oversaw torture," noted the outlet.