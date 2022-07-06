Prince Andrew 'cosy ties to Kazakhstan's regime' questioned with £15m deal

Prince Andrew ties with billionaire from Kazakhastan are raising concerns.
The Duke of York sold his Berkshire property to Timur Kulibayev in 2007 for £3million above the quoted price, indicating tied with dictators.
The Sun reports: "Prince Andrew's grotesque manor house was pulled to the ground in 2015, eight years after the sale, so work could begin on a new "modern" mansion.
"But despite ongoing construction work for the last seven years, the home appears to be nowhere near completion with steel beams still being erected by a handful of workers at the property.
"And last year it was reported the rebuild had been finally finished - but a visit to the site by The Sun Online showed it was anything but complete
"The Duke of York sold his and Sarah Ferguson's former six-bedroom love nest Sunninghill Park in 2007 for £15m to billionaire oligarch Timur Kulibayev, son-in-law of Kazakh dictator Nursultan Nazarbayev.
"This was despite the property being on the market for £12million.
"The deal raised eyebrows over Andrew's cosy ties to Kazakhstan's regime as Nazarbayev's government presided over a brutal totalitarian state which oversaw torture," noted the outlet.
Thor: Love and Thunder' will have Christian Bale making his MCU debut as the antagonist Gorr, the god butcher
Johnny Depp reminds fans of his iconic role of Jack Sparrow in Pirates Of The Caribbean
Cardi B and her husband Offset welcomed Wave Set, their second child together, in September 2021
Travis Barker was rushed to the hospital on June 28 due to “life-threatening pancreatitis”
A royal expert thinks that the Royal Family may've buried bullying report against Meghan Markle to maintain 'peace'
The future Queen consorts, Camilla and Kate Middleton, are said to share a ‘warm relationship’