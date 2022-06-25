What 'liberal' and 'woke' Meghan Markle thinks of Supreme Court's ruling on abortion?

While Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry have not commented on the matter, people are wondering what the couple think of the verdict.
The Duchess of Sussex has been called "way to woke" and "liberal" since she became a part of the British royal family.
Several US celebrities have expressed their views about the US Supreme Court ruling that struck down the constitutional right to abortion.
Jennifer Aniston, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Mark Ruffalo and British singer Dua Lipa were first to criticize the ruling online.
As far as Meghan Markle's political views are concerned, the former American actress is against the ruling.
She might not issue a formal statement against the Supreme Court decision, her views suggest that she will never back a court ruling which is being criticized by the women rights activists.
Earlier this year, Conservative columnist Meghan McCain said she is “not a fan” of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle because they are “way too woke”.
“I was a fan at the beginning because I thought they were interesting and sort of modernising the royal family,” Ms McCain told Sky News Australia.
“But they’re way too woke for me.”
Ms McCain is the daughter of two-time presidential candidate John McCain.
