Elon Musk shares true feelings for children as his transgender daughter cut all ties with him

Elon Musk has seemingly shared true feelings for his children after his daughter legally changed her name to reflect her new gender identity and cut all ties with her father.



The court approved name change for Elon Musk’s daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson.

According to the Reuters, the petition for both a name change and a new birth certificate reflecting her new gender identity was filed with the Los Angeles County Superior Court in Santa Monica in April.

It came to light recently in some online media reports.

The former Xavier Alexander Musk, who recently turned 18, the age of consent in California, had asked the court to change her gender recognition from male to female and to register her new name, according to court documents available online.

Xavier Alexander’s mother is Justine Wilson, who divorced Musk in 2008.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk took to Twitter recently and wished all the fathers on Father’s Day with a sweet message for his children.

He said, “Happy Father’s Day.”

In another tweet, seemingly in response to the daughter’s plea, Musk said, “I love all my kids so much.”

According to AFP, the world´s richest person has fathered eight children, one of whom died shortly after birth.