No evidence that Dua Zahra was kidnapped, say police in fresh challan

— Screengrab from Dua Zahra's interview.

KARACHI: In a major development, the police on Thursday submitted a fresh challan in a case involving the alleged abduction of Dua Zahra — who had mysteriously gone missing from Karachi in April but later declared that she had run away from her home to marry 21-year-old Zaheer Ahmed — to a judicial magistrate in Karachi East.

In the new challan, the police said that no evidence was found that Dua Zahra was kidnapped. As per the interrogations carried out so far, the Karachi girl went to Punjab on her own where she tied the knot, it stated.

In adding to this, the Karachi police said that her 'nikah' was not solemnized in Sindh. Section 216 of the Sindh Child Act does not apply to the suspects in the case as they got married in Punjab, read the challan.

The police further said that the two arrested suspects, Ghulam Mustafa and Ashar, were found innocent and sought the court’s orders to release them.

The police pleaded with the court to declare the case as C-class.

Dua Zahra was recovered from Punjab’s Chishtian on June 5 and was produced before the Sindh High Court on June 6, read the police challan.

SHC allows Dua Zahra to decide her fate

On June 8, the SHC allowed teenager Dua Zahra to decide where she wants to go, with her parents or husband.

In a three-page written order, Justice Junaid Ghaffar said the court reached the verdict in line with the testimonies. "In light of all the evidence, this is not a case of kidnapping."

"...the alleged/minor Dua E Zahra Kazmi, pursuant to her statement on Oath and Age Certificate is set at liberty to decide as to whom she intends to reside and go along," the order read.

In the order, the court also said that it has decided to dispose of Zahra's father's — Mehdi Ali Kazmi — petition for her recovery as the case of his daughter was not of kidnapping.