Post Malone becomes a father! Welcomes first child with fiancée

Post Malone has welcomed fatherhood!
The 26-year-old rapper welcomed his first child, a baby girl, with fiancée in May.
The news was officially dropped by the musician himself Monday during his latest appearance on Sirius XM's The Howard Stern Show
While gushing over his new born, the rapper revealed that he "kissed" his "baby girl" before recently heading to the recording studio.
Earlier in the year, Post Malone spoke fondly of the new phase in his life, sharing his excitement ahead of welcoming his first baby.
"I'm excited for this next chapter in my life, I'm the happiest I've ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad," he said. "Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day," the rapper told PEOPLE
