Kanye West ‘doesn’t want to talk’, says collaborator Vory

Kanye West’s collaborator Vory claims the ‘Donda’ maker is taking some time away from music

American singer Vory, who collaborated with Kanye West on his album Donda, recently explained why the rapper didn’t attend the release party for his album Lost Souls.

In an interview with Complex, Vory shared that the American rapper and fashion aficionado is taking a break from music as “He's battling his own s—. That's my dog, I learned a lot from him”.

Reflecting on the recent conversation he had with Kanye, Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband, Vory said, “I was just talking to [Kanye] today. We've been talking through my best friend who's also his assistant, because he hasn't wanted to talk to anybody”.

He further added, “He's taking a year off, and he was like, 'Damn, you think Vory is going to be mad at me if I don't go to his release party?' And I was like, 'Nah, you're straight, bro.'”

Last Friday, Vory published his album Lost Souls, which includes a single collaboration with Kanye West.