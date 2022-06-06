Snoop Dogg weighs in on Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial

Snoop Dogg expressed his hope that everyone 'can learn to get along' after Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's explosive defamation trial
During his appearance at the MTV Movie and TV Awards, the rapper was asked about his views on the infamous lawsuit.
"I really didn’t watch it because I was too busy doing Snoop Dogg," the rapper said, reported the AP News Agency.
“The life of Snoop Dogg is overwhelming at times, but I pray that everything is beautiful and everybody in life can learn to get along and be better with or without each other," he added.
Moreover, the hip-hop star also dished on cancellations of his non-US shows. “It was definitely hard for me to make the decision… there’s a lot going on in my life and the world in general," he said.
"I need some time… to really give my fans a great show when I go over there because they know how much I love them," he added.
“When I go back I want to make sure I’m mentally right, physically and spiritually right and I want to make sure that the world is in a better place," Snoop Dogg added.
