Midas Man star Blake Richardson reveals he calls himself grandson of Beatles’ Paul McCartney

Blake Richardson has recently admitted lying to people about his relation with Beatles legend Paul McCartney.



According to The Mirror's report, the Know Me Well crooner has been cast for rock star Paul for a new movie Midas Man, which is actually a biopic about music entrepreneur Brian Epstein. He worked for five years with the Beatles as a manager before his demise.

The 22-year-old musician told the outlet that he got cast in the role because of his “striking resemblance to a young Paul”.

Blake, who is also a member of the New Hope Club rock band, revealed that he would sometimes take advantage of this likeness and even “conned” people, saying, "he is Paul’s grandson" especially when he travelled to different countries.

“The first time we went to LA, we were only 16,” he added, “We would turn up and the taxi drivers would recognise our accents from England and we’d be like, ‘This guy here, that’s Paul McCartney’s grandson’”.

He continued, “They’d love it and then often tell us how they drove The Beatles.”

Blake also mentioned that he has been doing a “lot of rehearsals” for the role and even claimed that Beatles fans will be excited by this biopic movie.

Meanwhile, the singer-actor has never met Paul in real life however, he thinks that the rock legend “would be proud to see someone” playing him in a movie.