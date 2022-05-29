Meghan Markle, Harry's wax figures relocated

Days before Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's visit to the UK , their wax figures have been relocated.
According to Reuters, Harry and Meghan's wax figures re-joined the British royal family at Madame Tussauds London.
Waxwork models of Harry and Meghan were previously shifted to join other celebrities at the attraction’s Hollywood zone, after the couple quit royal duties.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to join the royal family on Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee.
The royal couple is living in California with their two children after stepping down from their royal duties.
