Goodfellas actor Ray Liotta passes away

Ray Liotta, known for his iconic roles in "Goodfellas" and "Field of Dreams," breathed his last on Thursday. He was 67.
The actor, who had reportedly been in the Dominican Republic for filming the movie "Dangerous Waters," died in his sleep. He is survived by fiancee Jacy Nittolo and daughter Karsen Liotta.
Ray Liotta is best known for playing the role of Henry Hill in the classic 1980 Martin Scorsese mob film "Goodfellas" starring alongside Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci. T
The versatile actor also worked in "Field of Dreams" as well as several television series, including "Shades of Blue" and an episode of "ER," which earned him a 2005 Emmy for outstanding guest actor in a drama series.
More recently, Liotta starred in several major motion picture projects, including "Marriage Story," "Killing Them Softly," "The Place Beyond the Pines" and "The Many Saints of Newark," a "Sopranos" prequel.
