



Kendall Jenner on losing Vogue’s March cover to Kim Kardashian: ‘no hard feelings’

Kendall Jenner has recently opened up on losing Vogue’s March 2022 cover to her sister Kendall Kim Kardashian.

On Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians, the Skims founder could be seen doing a Balenciaga photoshoot when her mum Kris Jenner and came to visit her place.

While speaking to Kim, the momager opened up that the American’s Vogue, last week, did an amazing cover with Kendall and they told her that they wanted to offer the reality star “the cover of the March shoot”.

However, the Safely founder shared that she received a call this morning from Kendall’s agent and he told me that the magazine "preferred" the 41-year-old to do the cover for March.

While giving a confessional interview, Kim expressed over-excitement about getting this amazing opportunity but she also showed concerns about how the 26-year-old would react after hearing this news.

“I am so excited that I am going to be on the cover of Vogue. I don’t care how many times you could be on the cover; it will never get old. This one just feels extra special to me. I am so honoured to be a part of this,” said the Selfish author.

Adding to this, the mogul cosmetics remarked, “I feel so bad. Like, it is bittersweet. I am not telling Kendall.”

Later, when Kris broke the news to the 818 Tequila founder, she mentioned that there were no hard feelings for Kim.

“Chris, my agent, called me and told me beforehand,” mentioned Kendall.

The supermodel continued, “I am happy for my sister, and she should be really happy. There is not an upset bone in my body because I think it went to the right person.”

Meanwhile, Kendall added, “Don’t get me wrong, I would have been extremely honoured and beyond excited to get this Vogue cover.”