The new normal: Palace confirms Queen Elizabeth's attendance on the day of engagement

Queen Elizabeth, whose public engagements have been limited in recent months due to mobility issues, made a surprise appearance on Tuesday at a ceremony to mark the completion of a long-awaited London train line named in her honour.
The Queen was joined by son Prince Edward, as she made a special appearance at London's Paddington Station.
Commenting on the Queen's appearance, a royal correspondent said, "As is now the new normal for the Queen's diary, the monarch's attendance was only confirmed on the day of the engagement (due to episodic mobility problems)."
He said there was no mention of it being a possibility when Buckingham Palace sent out details to media last week.
Bob Mackie on Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress: "Nobody else should be seen in that dress"
Amber Heard once accused Johnny Depp of using his kids, Lily-Rose and Jack, against her in arguments
Amber Heard’s love notes to Johnny Depp were shown in court in Tuesday during their ongoing defamation trial
Kim Kardashian rewearing Marilyn Monroe’s dress to the Met Gala this month was a ‘big mistake’, said the designer
Harry Styles shared: I don’t drink. I go straight to sleep and all of that kind of stuff’
Jennifer Connelly shares all about her flying through the air with co-star Tom Cruise for Top Gun: Maverick