Machine Gun Kelly shows off expensive diamond manicure at Billboard Music Awards 2022

Machine Gun Kelly made an expensive statement when he showed off his latest fingertip design as he arrived at the Billboard Music Awards 2022.
The Emo Girl rocker was dripping in diamonds at the red carpet, Sunday with his lady love Megan Fox sporting a blinding, blinged-out diamond manicure worth a cool $30,000.
Nails of LA founder Brittney Boyce collaborated with Marrow Fine Jewelry‘s Jillian Sassone on the sparkling look, which features 880 diamonds weighing in at a total of 11.4 carats.
“The nail set perfectly embodies MGK’s glam rock style,” Boyce tells Page Six Style, adding, “The whole set took over 10 hours to make. They were created off-site and applied before he hit the red carpet.”
The artist calls the headline-making couple “by far [her] favorite clients.”
“We get to do the coolest things together and with every major nail look, we always go bigger the next time,” she says.
MGK, 32, wore an all-black Dolce & Gabbana look comprised of an equally bedazzled turtleneck and cropped suit silhouetted with sharp silver spikes.
Fox, 35, coordinated with her fiancé in an off-the-shoulder black David Koma gown with a plunging neckline super-high slit and long sleeves adorned with crystal flower appliqués.
Ashley, Wynonnna Judd along with Morgan Freeman, Salma Hayek and others remember Naomi Judd this Sunday
Amber Heard's spokesperson shared his fears of the trial about to get ugly
UK PM Boris Johnson has reacted to Prince William getting booed at the FA Cup Final over the weekend
Jennifer Lopez shared her views on balancing personal and professional life
Kylie Jenner, daughter Stormi Webster supported Travis Scott for his first televised performance post-Astroworld...
An Express UK poll has found that majority of Britons would've booed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle