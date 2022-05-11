Cristiano Ronaldo poses with Georgina Rodriguez, picture goes viral

Cristiano Ronaldo raised the temperature on the internet as he posted a shirtless picture with partner Georgina Rodriguez and has sent taken the internet by storm.
On Wednesday, taking to Instagram the Portuguese footballer shared a stunning picture with his wife as the footballer posted with a red heart emoji.
In the shared picture, Ronaldo, 37, can be seen getting some tan while happily posing with his ladylove, 28.
Soon after he posted the picture, his followers started showering it with love.
Earlier, Ronaldo shared a picture with his newborn daughter after announcing the loss of his newborn son.
