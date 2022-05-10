Suki Waterhouse launches music career with a subtle dig at ex-boyfriend Bradley Cooper

Suki Waterhouse might be looking forward to her career as a musician but she seemingly reflected on her relationship with Bradley Cooper in her breakup song.
The Divergent actor recently unveiled her debut album featuring lyrics around her life experience of living in limelight,
Waterhouse, who is currently cherishing her romance with Robert Pattison, reportedly took a subtle dig at her ex-boyfriend in one of her recent releases. She dated Cooper from 2013 to 2015.
Her ballad Melrose Meltdown appears to look back at the couple’s breakup as she sings “Watching you work the room, hoping one day we're married,” reported The Mirror.
During her conversation with Daily Star, Waterhouse talked about her song, “I was in the middle of a break-up, in the middle of the Oscars, running away from security covered in diamonds.
"What fun. I look back on my 22-year-old self and think, 'What were you doing?'" she shared.
“When I first came into contact with reading about myself in that way when I was really young - you know, people saying I was ugly and fat, even worse - it hits you so hard when it first happens.
"But I've found peace with it - this living, breathing animal,” she explained.
