Royal Family worried Prince Harry ‘will launch hate bombs’ in memoir

Experts shed light on the overwhelming fears surrounding Prince Harry’s memoir and how it may ‘destroy’ the Firm.
This claim has been made by royal author Tina Brown, in an interview with LBC.
There she addressed the Firm’s concerns and claimed, “What is Harry going to say in this book? Are we going to be in for, another you know, a kind of massive kind of hate bomb again, which is going to explode all over us?”
She also addressed the possibility of the Firm having to “find a way to live with” Prince Harry’s incoming assault, all while keeping the doors to reconciliation open.
In Ms Brown’s eyes, “The problem they've got right now is great mistrust of Harry because he keeps lobbing these bombs, it never stops.”
