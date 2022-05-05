Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly warned by vampire community: report

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, who celebrated their engagement by drinking each other’s blood have reportedly been issued a message from none other than the vampire community.

The celebrity couple, who got engaged earlier this year, have made multiple references to drinking each other’s blood, with Megan having to clarify that it’s ‘only a few drops’ each time. Phew?



Despite that, some self-proclaimed vampires (yep, really) have given the loved up pair some sage advice.

Belfazaar Ashantison, the co-founder of the New Orleans Vampire Association (NOVA), told the couple to ‘take proper precautions’ when drinking each other’s blood including testing for potential diseases and blood-borne illnesses.

He added that most vampires do extensive research on the person before drinking their blood. Father Sebastiaan, the founder of Endless Night Vampire Ball, also added to TMZ they they should be safe with withdrawing blood.