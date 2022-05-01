Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz step out in New York after beachside wedding in Florida

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz served couple goals as they stepped out in New York for shopping after exchanging their wedding vows at a beachside wedding ceremony in Florida.

According to The Mirror, the 23-year-old chef was spotted taking heading to a Valentino designer store with his 27-year-old wife.

The Transformers star, wearing a one-shoulder black top and pair of jeans, walked beside her hubby hand-in-hand.

Onlookers were left amazed with a glimpse at their glamourous wedding bands - Brooklyn's slim in design while Nicola's appeared much heavier.

The lovebirds were also seen hitting a local restaurant Nobu after a casual shopping day out.

Photo Credits: The Mirro



