Witness calls Amber Heard ‘bedroom feces’ incident ‘a planned practical joke’

A witness has just refuted the infamous bedroom feces incident, Amber, during the defamation case hearing.

This revelation has been by Johnny Depp’s longtime chauffeur Starling Jenkins III.

He took the stand and began by recounting the events that led to Amber Heard’s own confession about the human fecal matter, on Depp’s side of the bed.

Jenkins explained that it all happened during their drive to Coachella, on April 22, 2016.

“We had a conversation pertaining to the surprise she left in the boss's bed,” he explained to the judge and jury.

In the midst of the entire conversation Heard candidly told him, “It was a horrible practical joke gone wrong.”

The conversation also revolved around the couple’s morning fight, where Heard admitted to having thrown Depp’s phone and wallet out the window, straight onto the street.

She alleged it occurred because Depp had earlier done the same, but from the rooftop of their home.

In the end, the phone was retrieved from a homeless man on Skid Row who was rewarded with $420 chicken tacos, a bottle of Fiji water and some apples.