Ireland Baldwin gets candid about battling substance abuse: 'I became this different person’

Ireland Baldwin opened up about a dark phase of her life when she struggled with substance abuse in a latest interview.
In a conversation with Red Table Talk chat with Willow Smith, daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger recalled the time she was addicted to drugs.
She told Smith in a sneak peek from the upcoming episode, “I just hit a total breaking point and I was self-medicating with Xanax and I was drinking.”
“I have a lot of alcoholism and drug addiction in my family,” the 26-year-old model added. “I had a night where I went way too far with the drinking and taking pills cause I couldn't even go to bed at night.”
She continued: “I had isolated all of my real friends, isolated my family. I had no control in anything in my life. I tortured myself with my eating disorders that I had.”
“I didn't talk to my parents for a year,” Ireland recalled. “I saw them here and there but I was so ashamed of what I had become and how I was living.”
The model concluded, “I just became this different person. I was like emaciated in every way. I was lifeless.”
Ireland has been vocal about her struggles with drug abuse with her followers and fans. In 2020, she celebrated 6 years being free from her eating disorders.
She posted a video on Instagram saying, “I wanted to announce that today is the 15th of August, and today marks six years that I have been free of anorexia and bulimia and all of my other food compulsion and eating disorders that I have struggled through for many years.”
