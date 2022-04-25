Princess Anne tipped to replace Prince Harry as Captain-General of Royal Marines

British Queen Elizabeth’s daughter Princess Anne is tipped to replace Duke of Sussex Prince Harry in key royal marines role.



Prince Harry was stripped of the prestigious title Captain-General of the Royal Marines after he stepped down as senior royal and moved to the United States with Meghan Markle and their kids.

The Express UK reported that the new job of Princess Anne would be announced in August following endorsement by the Queen.

The Princess Royal already heads several regiments including Colonel in Chief of the King's Royal Hussars, the Royal Scots, The Gurkhas and the Royal Army Veterinary Corps.

Also, there are reports that Kate Middleton is tipped to be the next Colonel of the Grenadier Guards after Prince Andrew stripped of key royal role.