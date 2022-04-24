‘Kurulus: Osman’ actor Burak Ozcivit shares PDA-filled photos with wife

Leading Turkish actor Burak Özçivit, who essays the titular character in historical drama serial Kurulus: Osman, delighted his millions of fans with PDA-filled photos of his wife Fahriye Evcen Ozcivit.
Burak aka Osman took to Instagram and posted the stunning photos with his wife from the birthday celebrations of their son Karan Özçivit.
Tagging the wifey, he shared the loved-up pics with simple heart and fire emoticons, leaving fans gushing over them.
Fahriye also turned to the Facebook-owned app and shared the adorable photos from the same event.
She posted the snaps with caption, “From a day when we were happy like children.”
Commenting on the post, Burak dropped numerous heart and fire emoticons.
Burak and his wife celebrated the third birthday of their son Karan Özçivit on April 17.
BTS is set to release their upcoming yet-to-be-titled album on June 10, 2022
North West and Chicago West feature in this year's Mother's Day ad campaign for Kim's shapewear brand
'I’m 10 times better than that guy,' Sam Asghari teased his fiancée Britney Spears over Brad Pitt's picture
Megan Fox dubs Machine Gun Kelly 'most unique human' after red carpet snub
Kim Kardashian was spotted attentively ‘taking notes’ amid the Blac Chyna lawsuit
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz took their wedding vows in a million-dollar nuptial ceremony