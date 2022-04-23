Kim Kardashian wins hearts with her sweet gesture in new photos with North and Chicago

American TV personality Kim Kardashian delighted fans with her sweet gesture as she cuddled up to daughters North and Chicago in Mother's Day ad for her brand.

The 41-year-old's daughters North West and Chicago West featured in this year's Mother's Day ad campaign for her shapewear brand Skims, promoting "extra special" gifts.



Pete Davidson's sweetheart, who regularly models for the fashion line, is seen enjoying moments with her daughters North, eight, and Chicago, four - whom she shares with ex Kanye West.

The first snap features the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum carrying North in her arms, with them wearing matching grey loungewear, including a tank top and pants. The mother and daughter are seen smiling at the camera as they pose together.

In the second picture, mother-daughter duo can be seen wearing a matching set of fluffy loungewear as they cuddled up together. It showed Chicago resting her head on Kim's shoulder whilst wearing the cosy knitted robe.

The photo of Chicago and Kim was accompanied by the caption: "Make Mother's Day extra special with SKIMS styles for every mom and mom-to-be."

