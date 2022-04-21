Blac Chyna denies abuse allegations by ex-fiance Rob Kardashian in court testimony

Blac Chyna is denying the abuse allegations made by her ex-fiance Rob Kardashian in the court testimony, reported Page Six.

The model was asked about the allegations – originally made by her ex-fiancé in April 2020 – during her court appearance in Los Angeles on Wednesday for her ongoing case against the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Chyna, 33, alleged that Rob, 35, was FaceTiming two of his friends when she took the gun off of the dresser in their bedroom and jokingly put it on him, saying, “If you ever leave me…”

Chyna claimed the threat wasn’t serious and that Rob appeared to find her actions amusing.

“It was not loaded,” she testified. “I would never shoot Rob or anyone at that. It was just joking, like, ‘HA, HA!’”

Blac Chyna told a Los Angeles jury that she didn’t mean any harm while holding a gun to ex Rob Kardashian’s head.

As for the iPhone cord, Chyna claimed that she jokingly wrapped it around Kardashian’s neck to “get his attention” while he was playing video games – “not to strangle him.”

Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner were all inside the courtroom and appeared very stoic during Chyna’s testimony.

For the unversed, the incident allegedly took place in late 2016 at Kylie Jenner’s home in Hidden Hills, Calif.

Chyna's legal battle with the Kardashian-Jenner family began in 2017, after she claimed the Kardashians were responsible for influencing the cancellation of the Keeping Up with Kardashians spinoff, Rob & Chyna and causing her to lose a significant amount of money as well.

Chyna and Rob began dating in 2016, before splitting the following summer in 2017. The two also share a daughter, Dream, 5.