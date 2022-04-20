Selena Gomez leaves jaws dropped in latest post: See

Pop music icon Selena Gomez stunned onlookers with her gorgeous picture that she posted on social media

The Let Somebody Go singer turned to the photo-and-video sharing platform on Wednesday to leave fans smitten with her amazing snap while showing off her great look in a biscuit-coloured revealing gown.

In the shared picture, the Hands to Myself crooner was dressed to the nines as she paired her off-shoulder outfit with larger-than-life hoop earrings to elevate her look.

Selena was looking beautiful in a soft wavy bob with minimal makeup on, giving off true diva vibes.



“Thought this was cute,” captioned Selena captioned alongside her post.

Within minutes her post received thousands of likes and hearts