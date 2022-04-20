Kid Cudi addresses relationship with Kanye West after Pusha T track

 
Kid Cudi reveals where he stands alongside Kanye West following an appearance on Pusha T’s track

By Web Desk
April 20, 2022
Kid Cudi, real name Scott Mescudi, finally addresses what his relationship is like with Kanye West after an appearance on Pusha T’s track.

This admission comes shortly after Pusha T unveiled the tracklist for the new album It’s Almost Dry and it featured a collaboration with Kanye West.

To explain where he currently stands with West, who had a falling out with most of Hollywood, after his divorce, he took to Twitter.

The revelation has been made in a tweet that reads, "Hey! So I know some of you heard about the song I got w Pusha.”

“I did this song a year ago when I was still cool w Kanye,” the rapper explained. But “I am not cool w that man.”

However, “He's not my friend and I only cleared the song for Pusha cuz that's my guy.”

“This is the last song u will hear me on w Kanye,” he added before concluding. 

