Kid Cudi addresses relationship with Kanye West after Pusha T track

Kid Cudi, real name Scott Mescudi, finally addresses what his relationship is like with Kanye West after an appearance on Pusha T’s track.

This admission comes shortly after Pusha T unveiled the tracklist for the new album It’s Almost Dry and it featured a collaboration with Kanye West.

To explain where he currently stands with West, who had a falling out with most of Hollywood, after his divorce, he took to Twitter.

The revelation has been made in a tweet that reads, "Hey! So I know some of you heard about the song I got w Pusha.”

“I did this song a year ago when I was still cool w Kanye,” the rapper explained. But “I am not cool w that man.”



However, “He's not my friend and I only cleared the song for Pusha cuz that's my guy.”

“This is the last song u will hear me on w Kanye,” he added before concluding.

Check it out below:



